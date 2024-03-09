Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $684,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 607,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 511,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,343. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

