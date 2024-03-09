Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,776 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $80,791,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.62. 10,115,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,296,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

