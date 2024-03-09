Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Resources worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.05. 2,438,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,900. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

