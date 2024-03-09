Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.82. 637,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $175.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

