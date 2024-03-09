Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,905 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 375,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,094. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.