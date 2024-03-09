TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.65 Per Share

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TTG opened at GBX 154.60 ($1.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £274.35 million, a PE ratio of -5,153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.75. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 209.23 ($2.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

