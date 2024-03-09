Truist Financial Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.49. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

