Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,273 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $55,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

