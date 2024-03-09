Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group raised their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tronox

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 42.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 343,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 371.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.75%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.