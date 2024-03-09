Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Trading Up 0.4%

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.71). Approximately 665,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,394,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.70).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £235.88 million, a P/E ratio of 223.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.90.

Tritax Eurobox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Tritax Eurobox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

