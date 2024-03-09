Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $3.15 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

