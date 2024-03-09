Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Trican Well Service Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $3.15 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.
About Trican Well Service
