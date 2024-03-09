Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NYSE TNL opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

