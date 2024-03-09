Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $339.35 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.54 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

