Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 68,591 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,591 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

