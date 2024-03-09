Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 63,328 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,328 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

