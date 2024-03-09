Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 31,703 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 197.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ESGU opened at $112.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.