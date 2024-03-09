Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 11,674 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.