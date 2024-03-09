Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 109 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.2 %

SHW opened at $340.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average of $283.36. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $347.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

