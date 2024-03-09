Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $732.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $661.87 and its 200 day moving average is $563.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

