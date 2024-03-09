Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:APH opened at $110.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

