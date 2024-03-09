Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

