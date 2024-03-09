Townsquare Capital LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $74.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

