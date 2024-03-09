Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $968.83 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

