Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,650,000.

ESGU stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $113.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

