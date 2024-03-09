Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Teradata worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $59,279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,629,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after purchasing an additional 748,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 606,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 488,838 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $38.06 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

