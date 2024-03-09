Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 46,488 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.