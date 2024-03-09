Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 6,294 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.12 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

