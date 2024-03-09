Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 585 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,987 shares of company stock worth $2,062,094. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

