Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,983,724. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

