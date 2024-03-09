Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,247 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AES by 134.4% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 352,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AES by 54.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

