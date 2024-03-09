Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

MMM stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.