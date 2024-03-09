Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,071 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7,460.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

