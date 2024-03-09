Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,071 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7,460.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $84.73 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.