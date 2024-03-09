Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.