Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$311,259.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$61.07 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$74.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of C$20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOU. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.12.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

