Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

