Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 546 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,568. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

