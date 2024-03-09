Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,007 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LCID opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

