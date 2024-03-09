Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,846,291 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

