Toroso Investments LLC Buys 358 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.91.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

