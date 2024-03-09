Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 3,152 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 959,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GD. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $272.30 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

