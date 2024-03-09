Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.63.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$20.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.34. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 387.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

