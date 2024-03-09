Toncoin Price Hits $2.88 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00004218 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and $108.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018313 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00026741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,373.78 or 1.00005090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00154326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,103,961,021 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

