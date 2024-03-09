tomiNet One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.95 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00001851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $123.57 million and $29.95 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 125,020,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,731,371 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 125,020,700.9857675 with 97,731,371.3003965 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.277866 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $29,141,989.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

