TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 13190576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

