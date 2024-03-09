Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 32,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,877,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,069,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $410,150.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $186,837.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $48,248.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

About Tile Shop

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

