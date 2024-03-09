ThredUp’s (TDUP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $190.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $116,652 over the last ninety days. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Capital World Investors grew its position in ThredUp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 138.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,284,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,904,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 1,355,607 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,221,020 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,002,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

