The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 226.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

