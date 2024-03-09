The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SWZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

