The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.41. 2,803,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $198.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

